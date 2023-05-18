To the editor: I would like to thank all of the ER staff that were on duty last Monday, May 8, at Mequon's Columbia St. Mary's Hospital.
At about 1:30 that afternoon, while waiting to be picked up, my husband, Ted, was injured during an incident that resulted from a vehicle crashing into the glass enclosure of the Ascension Seton Professional building.
As my husband continues to recover from injuries received that day, I find it necessary to acknowledge the rapid response of the Seton Office personnel, followed by the immediate arrival of medical staff headed by Dr. Brin. This was both impressive as well as instrumental to my husband's stabilization and well being.
The treatment he received in the trauma room of the ER over the next five hours, while being carefully monitored and attended to, are images I will never forget and am extremely thankful for.
Although I was unable to obtain the names of all who responded to our situation that day, I do remember and personally would like to thank Dr. Brin, Dr. Cattey, Kristine Venne, Lexi, RN, and Officer Michael Brandemuehl of the Mequon Police Department.
Again, with my most sincere thanks to ALL of you, I am.
Patty Brueggemann
Cedarburg