To the Editor: On behalf of the Cedarburg chapter of AFS Intercultural Programs, I would like to recognize Cedarburg families and individuals that contributed to our worldwide organization’s mission of intercultural understanding through global exchanges. Five adventuresome and committed families hosted four international exchange students in their Cedarburg homes in the 2022-23 school year while the young ambassadors attended Cedarburg High School.
The Mike and Cheryl Kaminski family hosted Joaquin Herrera Rodriguez from Chillán, Chile for the fall semester and their son Kason shared mountain biking and swim team activities with Joaquin.
David Sankale from Kenya made his home with the Sandra “Sam” and Barry Glasford family first semester and with the Andrew and Heidi Rowley family in the second semester. These two families helped many of us in Cedarburg learn about David’s Maasai people and culture in Africa.
Lea Schmitjans, from a small town near Brussels, Belgium made her home with the Laura Wade family and enjoyed jaunts “up North” with them in various seasons.
Nele Funk shared her favorite food dishes from Schwaebisch Gmuend in Germany with the Kelly and Mark Conrardy family and they in turn provided American experiences for their host daughter.
Host families occasionally had out-of-town trips during the school year, and we are grateful for the families of Amy and Jason Brunn and Erin and Shawn Moede that served as hosts for fill-in periods.
AFS Intercultural Programs also provides support for families and students with other community helpers. Cedarburg AFS also recognizes Cedarburg AFS volunteers Liz Carr, Melissa Hale, Heidi Erven Rowley, Kelly Schachenman and Matt Pomeroy, who provided support for students and families in Cedarburg and in Port Washington. These community volunteers keep in touch with students and families monthly and the high school several times in the year.
AFS Intercultural Programs is currently celebrating its 75th year of intercultural exchanges. Local AFS volunteers are still seeking hosting families for the 2023-24 school year to continue in the mission of world friendships in Cedarburg, Grafton, Mequon, Thiensville, Port Washington and Saukville. For more information about becoming a global family in your own home, go to www.afsusa.org/host or send a message to cedarburgAFS@gmail.com. Use the same email to connect if you would like to help us continue the AFS mission of world peace through personal, international friendships.
Mary Chemotti - Cedarburg