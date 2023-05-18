To the editor: I am not sure how many citizens watched last week’s CNN town hall with moderator Kaitlan Collins and Donald Trump. A portion of Trump’s diatribe continued to vocalize 2020 fraud in election voting in Wisconsin.
COLLINS: “I should note that your campaign paid for a recount that happened in Wisconsin and actually had more votes for President Biden by the end of it.”
TRUMP: “So many illegal votes were cast in Wisconsin. And if you look in Milwaukee, they had so many illegal votes, they didn’t even know what to do with them.”
COLLINS: “Mr. President, there weren’t any fraudulent votes in Wisconsin.”
On March 17, 2022, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos met with election skeptics and stood firm on his position that the 2020 election can’t be decertified, but he voiced a baseless claim that there was widespread fraud. Speaker Vos stated, “I think there was widespread fraud, and I think we are going to see more and more data that comes out.”
The only data that came out of Vos’s investigator, Michael Gableman, was a bill to Wisconsin taxpayers for $2 million.
Wisconsin’s women voters are on a roll defeating Dan Kelly and electing Janet Protasiewicz for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court. Wisconsin’s state motto is “Forward.” Our women voters are proving “forward” is a reality.
Ken Bretl
Fredonia