To the editor: The swearing in of each elected alderman has them raise their right hand and put their left hand on the Bible. It begins with “I solemnly swear” and ends with “and will faithfully and impartially discharge the duties of said office to the best of my ability. So help me God.”
As alderman I swear to God impartiality. This is my duty. This makes it easy to avoid conflicts of interest and ensures fair dealing. I am beholden to a higher power to be impartial.
Residents often ask whether I am a Republican or Democrat. My answer is always the same, “I’m impartial. As your alderman it makes no difference. If it is good for Mequon and the residents, I will vote for it. If not, I won’t. It doesn’t matter whether I like or dislike the person(s), entities, developers or whatever making the presentation. Impartiality eliminates both special favors and retaliatory impulses. It ensures instead fairness.”
I judge proposals on impact and merit, not on the basis of the entity making the proposal. I don’t consider myself a politician. Politicians and I are often not of the same ilk. Far too many are not impartial and sad to say, don’t take their oath of office seriously.
Alderman Mark Gierl
District 5 Mequon