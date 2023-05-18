To the editor: According to most polls, Americans feel that government spending is out of control and a fairer tax code is needed. Despite this, we have no choice but to increase the debt limit, even if that means a clean bill.
Here's why: Congress approved the spending and tax code that created the debt, so Congress needs to face the music, pay the bill and then explain their actions to their constituents. It's like credit cards that have hit their limit. The problem occurred when THE CHARGES WERE MADE, NOT when the bill was received. Excessive spending on panic-driven COVID programs, student loan forgiveness, green initiatives of which the benefits and ROI cannot be quantified, etc. created much of this problem. An incredibly complex and labor-intensive tax code full of special interest loopholes contributes too.
In any case, it’s up to Congress to get it under control without inflicting the additional damage that default would inflict. Based on Congress’s track record of performance, polling shows that over 80% of Americans favor term limits, yet the voters continually reward their representatives by re-electing them. To quote John McEnroe, “you can’t be serious!” Until we hold our representatives accountable to balance budgets, WE are the problem.
Dave Brown
Grafton