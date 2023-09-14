To the editor: This past decade has presented significant tension for me with the escalating political, social and environmental issues of our time. From the Russian invasion of Ukraine, to guns in our schools, a warming climate and gerrymandered voting districts that insure one political ideology, there are signs that America’s struggling democracy could end.
From significant past personal struggles of my own, I have come to understand that nothing ever changes until I first accept “what is,” which somehow opens me to solutions and healing. I pray now for our collective acceptance, America’s and the world’s struggles for justice, so we may all be led to work for solutions, healing and peace.
What has increased my current angst is awareness of my constricted heart toward those in power, for whom social and environmental justice issues have no or low priority. Living with animosity is uncomfortable. So, I have been pondering, praying, reading — looking for help for my troubled heart. I did find a clue to understanding my dilemma in Amanda Ripley’s book “High Conflict,” in which she states, “Not all conflicts are complicated. But all people are complicated.” In an odd sort of way, that understanding gave me hope for someday learning how to love the other unconditionally. I am grateful for that hope.
Right now, I understand how critical it is for all of us to be aware of the social and environmental justice issues of our time. A just and fair democracy is dependent on all of us being informed and involved, and never missing an opportunity to vote our conscience. My heart asks for your help.
Marcia Kaminski - Grafton