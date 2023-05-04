To the editor: As a member of the Wisconsin community, I urge our lawmakers to allow driver’s cards for undocumented immigrants.
Providing driver’s cards can help increase access to economic opportunities and enhance road safety for all residents. Undocumented immigrants can commute to work, access education and job training and participate more fully in the formal economy, which can contribute to local economic growth.
Providing driver’s cards can improve road safety by enabling individuals to undergo driver’s education and obtain proper licensing. This can lead to safer driving behaviors and fewer accidents, resulting in cost savings for medical expenses, property damage and insurance premiums.
As a community, we should show empathy and support for undocumented immigrants who are often living in fear and facing significant challenges. Allowing driver’s cards is a compassionate and practical solution that can provide economic and social benefits that can contribute to a safer and more prosperous community in Wisconsin.
Amy Thomas - Bayside