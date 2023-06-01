To the editor: There were two glaring falsehoods in last Thursday's letters section. One writer stated that former President Barack Obama is a Muslim. Obama is, in fact, a Christian. The writer went on to disparage all the world's faiths except, of course, his own, which seems rather narrow-minded. All faiths have value. I would suggest that he pick up a book, perhaps on Buddhism, and he would see that the Buddha's teachings contain profound wisdom.
The other falsehood was concocted by U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, who stated that President Joe Biden had opened the southern border of the United States and that Biden had an open borders policy. Mr. Tiffany knows we have agents and checkpoints all across the southern border and that migrants are turned away every day.
This is just another example of the Republican policy of lying about stuff and trying to convince the gullible and uninformed that their lies are true. Shame on Rep. Tiffany. He should know better. And we expect better.
James Korthals
Cedarburg