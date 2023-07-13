To the editor: I serve with Paul Melotik on the Ozaukee County Board and genuinely appreciate his common sense and practical approach to governing. He is fiscally responsible but also understands that it takes prudent investments to maintain the safety, security and high quality of life we all enjoy in Ozaukee County. He is running to represent the 24th State Assembly District because he loves what we have as Wisconsinites and will fight to ensure we do not lose what we all know is so very special. If you live in District 24, please vote for Paul Melotik.
Scott Rishel - Ozaukee County Supervisor — District 14