To the editor: I wholeheartedly support Gregg Bach in his run for 5th District alderman in Mequon. I have known Gregg for more than 20 years, ever since I was a student in his sixth-grade class. I’m sure it came as no surprise to him that I entered a career in state government. Over the past decade I have held high-level positions in Madison and can tell you there are people who thrive in public service because they have the right skill set and the right values. Gregg Bach will be one of those people.
Gregg is a lifelong community leader, an experienced manager and a dedicated Mequon citizen. He has been successful because he is a thoughtful listener. Gregg’s willingness to listen helps him as a problem solver. It helps him as a leader. It will benefit him and the city of Mequon, as an alderman. Gregg will be a terrific public servant and I enthusiastically ask you to join me in supporting him.
Michael Luckey
Lake Mills