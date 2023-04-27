To the editor: On the night of April 24, 2023 Kevin Kennedy attended his last Cedarburg School District School Board meeting as a board member. Kevin’s tireless efforts for the children and taxpayers of the Cedarburg School District will be missed. Kevin and his family have been serving the Cedarburg School District for decades. Kevin’s father, Frank Kennedy, began his career in 1957 as an English teacher and guidance counselor, then he became assistant superintendent. In 1969 Frank Kennedy was promoted to superintendent, where he remained until his retirement in 1992. Kevin’s wife, Diane Kennedy, was a Community Service Coordinator at Cedarburg High School for 13 years, organizing the volunteer efforts of Cedarburg High School students. We have all benefited from the Kennedy family’s service.
I met Kevin 13 years ago on the Cedarburg School Board and had the great pleasure of serving with him. Kevin's dedication to the Cedarburg School Board and the children of Cedarburg is unparalleled. Kevin has historical knowledge of the district and an insightful vision for the future of the district. Over the 18 years that Kevin has spent on the School Board he has been part of the continuous improvement of the Cedarburg School District, including academic achievements, technology improvements, facility additions, facility and grounds upgrades, safety improvements and fiscal stewardship.
Over the 18 years that Kevin has been on the School Board, he has spent countless hours of his free time. In my conservative estimate, Kevin has spent over 3,000 hours on School Board business. Many of those hours were spent using his professional experience in architecture and real estate, overseeing construction projects at Cedarburg High School, Webster Middle School, Parkview Elementary, Thorson Elementary School and Westlawn Elementary School as a School Board member. His oversight made an impactful contribution to these projects being completed on time and under budget.
Kevin has also given his time to great organizations like Portal Prom, Cedarburg Youth Football, Cedarburg Basketball Club, Cedarburg Recreation Basketball, The Greater Cedarburg Foundation, Junior Achievement, Milwaukee Jazz in The Park, Milwaukee Business Performance District 21, the Monticello Sno-Mobile Club and Milwaukee First Stage Theater.
Kevin is very humble and probably does not want me to share all this. It is that humble nature and tireless efforts that makes Kevin such an asset to our society! We can all learn from Kevin's service to the community. We should all try to be a little more like Kevin. Our world will be a better place.
Chris Reimer
Cedarburg