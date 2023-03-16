To the editor: Wendy Francour is, without doubt or comparison, the best candidate to guide our school district as a Mequon-Thiensville School Board member. Wendy has served this community in that capacity for years through some of the most difficult times facing the school district. She has done so with a positivity and grace needed on our School Board. Wendy has a depth of knowledge second to none developed over her years of service and passion for education.
We have been deeply involved in MTSD for many years: Robin was a teacher in the district for 35 years and a long-time MTEF Board Member, and we have been parents and are now grandparents of Mequon-Thiensville School District students. We can say without hesitation that Wendy Francour has always taken the extra steps to thoroughly understand not only the needs of the children, the parents, and the administrators, but the needs of educators who give their all every day. Wendy has served the district not just as a Board of Education member but has also volunteered her service directly to the schools and through participation in district organizations like the MTEF.
Education is complex, involving a vast range of subjects, curriculum and standards, hugely diverse student needs and complicated budget concerns. Wendy has always devoted the full measure of time needed to understand these issues in depth, to analyze problems, to seek input from persons most knowledgeable, to welcome input from any citizen who would care to share their perspective and to fully inform her decisions without bias. She has not been afraid to make tough choices that support our students and our schools. Wendy Francour’s only agenda is the welfare of our students — all students. She deserves our vote and yours!
Robin and Howard Schlei
Mequon