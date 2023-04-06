To the editor: Jim Coutts: A beloved man who served three years on the Common Council, a single term as mayor of Cedarburg, a teacher, coach, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who worked tirelessly as a volunteer for many local organizations.
Well, okay, I’m pretty sure at the very least, that fills the bill for most, if not all of the past mayors of Cedarburg. In fact, the Horn family, for over three generations, from Fred in 1885, to William in 1896, to Adlai in 1925, covers a time span of multiple mayoral terms — who gave to the community tirelessly as devoted, conscientious family men.
In fact, there were times served by both Adlai Horn and E. Stephan Fischer when no one else wanted the job.
I worked as a photo-stringer in the late 1950s for the owner of the Cedarburg News, Adlai Horn, directly under his nephew, Bob Schroeder, who was the paper’s editor.
Adlai was an ardent Cedar-burger, who gave of his time, selflessly, in so many ways.
In 1956 my parents bought a house directly across the street from Mayor Fisher, who, more-so than anyone else, swam up stream, for 24 years, fighting for his visionary quest to restore and preserve the old city to be maintained, in the form of a historic district to save the antiquity, that can be directly attributed to what has made Cedarburg what it is today.
The Rotarian’s singular, selfish vision for this wall slights their very own, far more inclusive, expansive motto: “Service Above Self.”
Gordon Simons
Cudahy