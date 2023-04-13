To the editor: Yes! Yes! YES!!! Gordon Simons wrote, in his letter published in the Thursday, April 6 edition, exactly what I had been questioning since the “Great Wall of Cedarburg” plans were announced. Why on Earth is a monument being built for Mr. Coutts when there is still no monument for the one person responsible for our wonderfully preserved, historic city?
The reason Cedarburg has maintained not only its Norman Rockwell appearance, but a thriving downtown business district was not by accident. How was it possible for Cedarburg to preserve its historic buildings — for which the entire downtown is listed on the National Register of Historic Places — and not fall prey to the strip mall era that plagued so many other communities? MAYOR E. STEPHAN FISCHER!
From a young soldier in the 1930s to the mayor of Cedarburg, Steve Fischer is solely responsible for the Cedarburg everyone knows today. His vision for preservation was far beyond his time. His determination and forethought have afforded the community, and visitors, to not just know about history, but to see it, touch it and even smell it as you visit Cedarburg’s historic buildings, cross its historic bridges and walk its historic downtown. He convinced his fellow civic leaders to vote for preservation, convinced others to purchase buildings for preservation and has it paid off-not in just experience, but in dollars!
The city has named a “park” in his honor. It’s a few blocks east of Washington Avenue and the woolen mill he saved by convincing another great preservationist, Jim Pape, to buy it so a gas station would not be built in its place. The spot consists of a sign with Steve’s name followed by the word “Park.”
I do not contest that Jim Coutts was a good man, a fine citizen, or a kind father and husband, but as Mr. Simons stated those characteristics are common amongst most. If honors and monuments are to befit the person for their contributions to society, may I suggest Cedarburg bestow to Steve Fischer something a bit more appropriate than a park that is no more than a vacant lot with a hill? Even a tree in front of city hall gets a plaque. No joke, a tree.
We so commonly hear the phrase “and the rest is history,” well without Mayor E. Stephen Fischer Cedarburg’s history would be just that-history. Instead, his actions preserved, protected, and propelled Cedarburg’s legacy of the 1840s to still have relevance today and for the unforeseeable future.
Jill Knetter-Wellman
Cedarburg