To the editor: A short riddle for you: What is the difference between President Joe Biden and the puppet Howdy Doody? The answer is easy — on Howdy Doody you can see the strings. His handlers direct him on all of the issues.
President Joe cannot even do a press conference without notes. He had a cheat sheet with the liberal question written down and a photo of the lady who asked a question. He blew the question.
As I stated in an earlier letter to the editor, a card-carrying Democrat would vote for Adolf Hitler if he ran for the presidency.
Bob Walerstein
Mequon