To the editor: On Aug. 17, 2023, President Joe Biden posted, “Since I've been in office, I’ve signed more executive actions to reduce gun violence than any of my predecessors.”
Our left-leaning friends, of late, have been railing against former president Trump as an “autocrat.”
Perhaps they could examine the current president’s penchant for imposing dictates without debate with the people’s representatives, for signs of autocracy.
Or perhaps our friends agree with some kinds of dictatorship.
John Fruncek - Grafton