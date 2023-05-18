To the editor: Our city roads in Cedarburg are a disaster. When is the city going to start pending some of my tax dollars to repair our deteriorating roads?
Washington Avenue from Lincoln south to Pioneer Road is a disaster.
Evergreen from Washington south to Bridge Road is a disaster.
Hamilton Road is a disaster. Bridge Road from 76th Street (Wauwatosa Road) east to Washington Avenue is a disaster.
And I'm sure there are a many more roads needing repair that your readers could add to this list. I feel badly for the Police Department who have to be jostled every day on these roads.
There have to be boondoggle programs whose funding can be temporarily reduced to use those tax dollars for infrastructure repair. The longer the city waits to make repairs the worse it gets and the more expensive the repairs will be.
The recent patching the city is doing on roadways is only making matters worse. I wonder if the city would reimburse me for wheel alignment and shock absorber replacement? Hmmm?
Robert Budecki
Cedarburg