To the editor: I am Lester Bartel, the chairman of the town of Grafton. I have held this post for over 30 years and have been involved in local government in many levels, and because of that have worked with countless supervisors, administrators, board members and staff at the local, county and state levels.
I am wholeheartedly endorsing Paul Melotik to represent us in the 24th Assembly district. I am not doing this because of his party affiliation. I have a much better reason and it is simply this: He is a good man. I have worked with him directly on our Town Board for six years, as well as in his position as an Ozaukee County supervisor representing most of the town. Paul is dedicated to working toward the best solutions for the challenges we face. He will listen to both sides of an issue and work to the best solution that can be agreed on. His commitment to his faith, his family and his community make him someone I believe in and trust with the important decisions that he will have to make.
I will sum it up this way: If we still had young children and had to leave for an extended period of time and knew that they would be left in Paul and his wife Wendy’s care, we would know that they would be in the best hands possible. We need more people like Paul in government on both sides of the aisle.
Thank you for reading this. I believe in my whole heart and ask you to cast your vote for Paul now or on July 18.
Lester Bartel - Chairman, Town of Grafton