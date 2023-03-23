To the editor: There are two seats up on the Cedarburg School Board on April 4. I am incredibly proud and excited to share that I will be supporting Connie Kincaide in this election.
Like me, Connie has regularly attended our school board meetings throughout the past three years. She has provided much-needed input during public comment, addressing a variety of issues facing our district in a thoughtful and collaborative way. Connie always comes prepared for anything she engages with, and gives careful consideration in how best to support students in the district. This dedication is exactly what we should expect of someone seeking to serve on our board.
Connie also has experience to effectively serve in this role. As a weekly classroom volunteer for several years and board member of the Parkview PTO since 2019, she’s seen first-hand how hard our educators and staff work every single day. She understands what it takes to truly provide every student with the tools, resources, and support that they need to excel.
Connie’s volunteerism goes well beyond our school system. Connie serves as secretary on a city of Cedarburg committee, regularly attends and participates in Common Council and County Board meetings, and volunteers with several nonprofits throughout Ozaukee County. Her level of involvement in working to make our community a better place is virtually unmatched. She is a public servant in every sense.
While we may not always agree on policy when serving on the school board, Connie and I do share common values and this core commitment: That we will always work to put our students and community first.
That’s why I will be proudly casting my vote for Connie on April 4 and I ask that you do too.
Kate Erickson
Cedarburg