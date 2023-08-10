If you enjoyed high school, you probably never took Latin. Sorry, Brother Schilling, please don’t take it personally. Yes, I learned a lot about English and the derivation of a great many words that have helped me through the years. I pretty much hated the subject, though. I used to say that it killed the Romans and now it was coming for me. The thing I hated most about Latin was declining verbs. You know how it goes — there’s one word for the present tense, another for the past tense, and yet another for the past participle. (Whatever a participle is.) And I hated them all, especially the past participles.
Do you think that’s why certain people hate being called woke, or wokeded as I like to say? Personally, I feel sorry for the word. It has never had an easy time of it. Think back to your youth when your mom woke you out of your warm sleep to send you off through the winter cold for a day of school. You never once said to the gaggle of friends trudging through the snow with you that you enjoyed it when your mom woke you from that sound sleep. So, woke wasn’t a favorite word almost from the very start. For many of us, it was the first four-letter word we were allowed to say in public. That might not still be the case, however. If you call someone woke now, they might take after you with their fists clinched and their jaw set, even though they probably aren’t sure what woke means. Actually, I am not sure if anyone knows what it means. I heard that Fox “News” tried to define it and got tongue-tied in the process. I researched it on the internet and came away thinking that everyone seems to have their own definition of it, and that definition appears to change based on who and when they choose to apply it. That leaves me in a confused state. If a friend calls me woke, is that a compliment, and should I say, “Thank you?” Or if a confrontational person says the same thing, should I be offended and reply, “Same to you, fella”? The first time I heard the term woke, what came to mind was enlightenment. Maybe it’s that Latin thing haunting me where you get trained to look for derivatives when you don’t understand a word and woke seems to conjure the image of being in the darkness of sleep and then waking to the light.
Lately, there seems to be a great deal of concern that the military might become too woke. I’m not sure I understand that. If woke refers to enlightenment and respecting fellow soldiers and their various life struggles, then I would think that woke would make for a better army. Who would want to risk your life for a fellow soldier who didn’t respect them or for a nation that didn’t treat them as equals, or in some cases, even as human beings?
I heard someone say they thought Jesus was woke. They weren’t struck by lightning. So, maybe being woke isn’t too bad. Actually, now that I think about it, Jesus talked a fair amount about being awakened — which sounds pretty much like woke and I don’t recall anyone throwing rocks, or tomatoes, or even spitting olive pits at him for broaching the topic. He also talked a lot about everyone being God’s children. Once again, that sounds a bit woke, or maybe even a lot woke. If we are all God’s children and if we love and respect God, wouldn’t we have to also love and respect his children? I think he would want that.
Do you recall the once popular bumper sticker, “If you think education is expensive, try ignorance”? If woke is enlightenment, then the opposite of woke must be ignorance. And I believe we can all agree that the price of ignorance is many times higher than the price of enlightenment.
Abraham Lincoln, perhaps the greatest of all Republicans and presidents, declared that a house divided against itself cannot stand. If we believe his counsel, then we need to understand and respect each other. In other words, we need to be woke. To not do so is to divide our nation, and thus destroy it. I wouldn’t like that, and I don’t think you would, either. So, let’s not do that.
How about starting with a round of woke on me? Let’s fill everyone’s glass and all drink them down. For as Robin Williams explained: “Always be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.”
Al Rudnitzki is a retired insurance manager, past educator and a Town of West Bend resident.