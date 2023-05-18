To the editor: Once again, yet another mass shooting, followed by the usual meaningless thoughts and prayers by the usual cast of characters. That must make the victims’ families feel so much better. Just curious, will these same NRA stooges still accept their 30 pieces of silver?
No matter what anyone says, it’s not so much a mental health issue as it’s a gun issue. Nobody is killed by a rolled-up magazine, it’s this country’s sick obsession with guns.
Let’s just keep the flags at half-staff 24/7. It’s not a question of if it will happen locally, it’s a question of when. You can rest assured, however, that both Ron Johnson and Glenn Grothman will offer hollow and meaningless sympathies. Blood money from the gun lobby is much more important than your family’s safety.
How many more gun deaths will it take before each and every puppet of the NRA is thrown out of office?
I for one am totally disgusted by each and every shooting and don’t give me the tired argument that more people are killed by cars than by assault weapons. An AR-15 is made to kill another human being. If you need one for hunting, take up fishing.
Thomas R. Kandziora
Cedarburg