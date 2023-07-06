To the editor: On Saturday at the Fun Before the Fourth parade, two young teenage boys rode up next to us and parked their bikes. They asked me to save their spot while they went off in search of something to drink. When they returned, they profusely thanked me. When the parade began, they were eagerly catching candy and generously sharing it with a family with young children next to us. These two young men were so, so polite and kind. When I left I turned to them and said to please tell their parents that some random lady at the parade thought they were very polite! I hope the parents of these young men see this and are proud of the young men they are raising.
Sarah Kerkman - Dwyer
Mequon