13-year-old Bella Pape of Cedarburg passes

CEDARBURG — Bella Pape, a 13-year-old girl with a rare disease who was well-known and loved in the community, died Monday morning after complications with COVID-19.
Bella had a rare genetic disorder called Kabuki Syndrome and had been in and out of the hospital for most of her life.
Bella’s mother, Katie Pape, said she found out Bella had COVID-19 a few weeks ago. At first, Katie Pape thought Bella seemed like she was doing OK, but she got a high fever and she ended up in the hospital.
Not too long after that, Katie Pape said things took a really fast turn and Bella was intubated for two weeks, where she was in and out of consciousness.
After all the things that Bella went through during her life — illnesses, bouts of sepsis, a liver transplant and kidney failure —watching her daughter go through COVID was very hard for Katie Pape to watch her daughter go through.
Katie Pape stated that Bella’s doctor’s said Bella would still be alive if she hadn’t contracted COVID-19.
“We’re completely devastated,” Katie Pape said.
She added that she was thankful that she was able to be there for her daughter’s last moments and that Bella was surrounded by family when she passed.
Katie Pape described Bella as a fighter who kept her spirit throughout the hardships she had faced.
Katie Pape had always tried to make her daughter’s time at Children’s of Wisconsin fun by creating themed days. Some past themed days Pape mentioned in the past included a luau, a Dinosaur Day, a Pirate Day and a day in honor of one of Bella's favorite shows, “The Real Housewives.”
Katie Pape has even created a nonprofit organization called Bellabrations, which provides holiday kits for children so they can decorate their rooms at the hospital and participate in activities.
Katie Pape said in a previous story with the News Graphic that Bella was very involved with Bellabrations and loved planning. To learn more about Bellabrations, follow its page on Facebook.
The community has rallied around Bella over the years, from giving her bedroom makeover as a toddler to raising money for her medical funds, to themed days at her elementary school to receiving an adaptive bicycle.
Recently, Megan Dekker of Cedarburg has been asking people to donate to the new All Children’s Playground in the name of Bella. Bella has played at the park since she was little.
So far they have raised over $1,000, which is enough to put Bella’s name on a permanent plaque on the park and also another plaque to read “Bellabrations.” Dekker said they could try to raise $15,000 for Bella to have naming rights on swings or the Merry-Go-All at the park.
In addition, Dekker and her Girl Scout troops collected items to allow Bella to play Cupid for Valentine’s Day and give gifts to children and their families at Children’s Wisconsin. Unfortunately, Bella was unable to pass the gifts due to being intubated. Katie Pape passed them out the day before Valentine’s Day and she said she felt Bella was with her in spirit.
The community has continued to show their support even after Bella passed away.
Robin Hammetter, a lifelong friend of Katie Pape, organized a candlelight vigil in honor of Bella Monday evening on the front lawn of Katie Pape’s home.
“She was an inspiration to so many … As a mom myself, there is nothing more unfathomable to me than the loss of a child,” Hammetter said. “The vigil came about as just a way to show Bella’s family love and support as they grieve. There are so many people in the community who have been touched by Bella’s strength and her spirit.”
Katie said she didn’t feel strong enough to go outside and join the others in the vigil, but she watched it from her window.
“It was so beautiful and I felt so much love,” she said.
Katie Pape sat in the chair that she and Bella would cuddle on in the morning before starting their day.
“I just sat in that chair and just felt her there with me,” she said.
Katie Pape added, “We have felt so much support and we’re just so incredibly grateful for it. And honestly, she has felt so much love from this community, from her medical community, from her Kabuki syndrome community and I know for a fact that if she was not as loved as she was, she would not have been able to fight as long or as hard as she did. It really made all the difference.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up by Abby Janowiec on behalf of Katie Pape, which has so far raised over $2,000.
“The love, purpose, strength, and joy that Bella and her family epitomized and shared during Bella's life-long battle with Kabuki Syndrome cannot be measured,” Janowiec stated in a post on the GoFundMe page. “As one way to honor Bella and her family, please donate to help fund funeral expenses and the family's healing journey.”
To donate to the GoFundMe, visit www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-bella-during-covid.
Jessica Martischang is a neighbor and friend to Katie Pape. Her son, Will, is the same age as Bella and they attended Thorson Elementary School together. She has set up a Meal Train for the Papes to help them out during this time.
“Cooking and preparing meals are so often the last thing on anyone’s mind when they are round the clock care giving, and then faced with the grief of a tragic loss,” Martischang said. “Having hot meals delivered a couple times a week is a small, yet comforting and tangible way for friends and loved ones to support Bella’s family.”
Martischang said that even though Bella’s life was filled with tremendous challenges, she faced them with unwavering tenacity.
“I cherish the memories of my chats with Bella from the end of our driveways, her delightfully candid feedback after taste testing my recipes, and especially her megawatt smile,” she said. “Being the recipient of one of those smiles was a reminder of her strength and resilience, as well as the bright spark of her spirit. Her family, who were ever by her side, are an example to us all of unconditional and abiding love. Her mom, Katie, did everything she could to fill Bella’s life with as much joy as possible. Each day Bella was with us was a gift.”
To donate to Meal Train to help Katie Pape and her family, visit https://mealtrain.com/rql33v.
Katie Pape said it's important to her that people know that Bella died because of COVID. She said she wants people to know that this affects lives.
“I don’t think that they realize the ramifications of not following just simple mitigation measures that aren’t a big deal when you think about it,” she said.
Katie Pape called Bella an activist because of how much she cared about everyone.
“If it would change one person’s mind, I know she would want the truth to be out about how she died and I know she would want me to keep fighting for her and other families that are dealing with medical conditions,” Katie Pape said.
Katie Pape said for those who wish to honor Bella, she is asking that they vote in April for a more “compassionate” Cedarburg School Board “that cares about all people like Bella did.”
Bella hasn’t attended school and has been doing in-home homebound schooling for the last 4.5 years since right before her liver transplant.
“I know she was only 13, but she was truly 13 going on 30 and she was very much an activist in her own right and was very involved in advocating for others and promoting love and kindness and caring for others,” Katie Pape said. “I just know that that’s what she would want.”
Katie Pape is planning on continuing Bellabrations.
“To continue Bellabrations will definitely be her legacy,” she said. “She just cared about people so much and even when she was the one in need, (she) wanted to do good for others and so it’s just very important for me to keep that going.”