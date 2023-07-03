MEQUON — A 15-year-old Mequon boy was killed in an apparent alcohol-related vehicle crash in Mequon early Sunday morning, and his brother has been charged with his death.
According to Mequon police, they were called to the 9800 block of North River Road at 1:59 a.m. for the report of a vehicle crash.
As an officer was driving in the 9900 block of River Road, he observed a man, identified as John Benske, 18, running northbound in the roadway, according to the criminal complaint filed in Ozaukee County Circuit Court against him Monday.
Benske, who had visible abrasions, told the officer that his brother needed help. While Benske sat in the rear seat of the officer’s squad car as the two headed to the crash scene, the officer could smell an overwhelming odor of intoxicants, the complaint said. Benske said that his brother had been drinking and that they had switched who was driving before the crash.
At the scene, the officer observed a vehicle with major front-end damage and all interior airbags deployed, according to the complaint. Tire marks on the road indicated that the vehicle had failed to negotiate a curve and instead drove into a ditch where it struck a tree, resulting in a large debris field.
The boy, who police are not naming, was in the front passenger seat and was wearing his seat belt, but did not show any signs of life, according to the complaint. The officer and a citizen witness removed him from the vehicle to begin CPR and life-saving measures.
Additional law enforcement and emergency arrived to provide additional aid, but the boy was later declared dead at the scene.
John Benske was transported to a hospital around 2:30 a.m., where the officer noted that he had slow, slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of intoxicants, according to the complaint. Benske also had an abrasion that went diagonally from his upper left shoulder to his right abdomen that appeared consistent with a seatbelt mark or injury inflicted from sitting in the driver’s seat.
The officer then conducted several tests on Benske, as well as a preliminary breath test, which showed a 0.214 blood alcohol content — 0.08 is considered legally drunk in Wisconsin.
Benske was charged with one count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence — first offense, with a minor in the vehicle.
He made his initial appearance in Ozaukee County Circuit Court Monday, where Judge Sandy Williams set a cash bond of $20,000, which Benske posted.
He is due back in court July 17.