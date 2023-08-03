GRAFTON — The Ozaukee Nonprofit Center proudly hosted the highly anticipated Ozaukee Impact Awards, presented by Bank Five Nine, on Thursday, June 15, 2023. This annual event aims to recognize and celebrate the exceptional individuals, groups, and companies that embody the spirit of giving within the Ozaukee County community. Thanks to the remarkable generosity of the 2023 award sponsor, Simplicity Foundation Fund, each award winner received a $200 check to donate to their chosen Ozaukee County nonprofit organization.
Among the deserving recipients, the following agencies were granted $200 donations: Family Promise of Ozaukee County; Ozaukee Food Alliance on behalf of Back 2 School Fair, Kirsten Coenen and Kohler Credit Union; and Ozaukee Freemasonry on behalf of Leonard Johnson.
The Ozaukee Nonprofit Center established the Ozaukee Impact Awards with the intention of acknowledging and honoring the profound community impact created by these remarkable change-makers throughout the year.
For further information about the Ozaukee Nonprofit Center and its initiatives, please visit ozaukeenonprofitcenter.org. The Ozaukee Nonprofit Center’s mission is to sustain local nonprofits for a better world. It is located at 2360 Dakota Drive in Grafton.