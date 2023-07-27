MEQUON — The Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour, regarded as one of the Midwest’s premier cycling events, had all bike enthusiasts celebrating this past weekend.
In its 31st year, the two-day, 150-mile cycling ride is open to riders of all ages and abilities, and is the largest locally organized and supported event for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
“The event was great!” Campaign Development Manager Jeff Blezien said. “We had just under 1,000 riders register for the event and raised over $1.6 million for those impacted by blood cancer. The volunteers and riders are what make it great.”
Riders arrived at MATC-Mequon Saturday morning for the first day’s 75-mile trek that included several rest stops every 10 to 12 miles with refreshments and support.
After arriving at Red Arrow Park, the day wrapped up with dinner, music and an awards ceremony along the lakeside.
Sunday’s 75 miles concluded in Sturgeon Bay, as riders celebrated at a beachfront finish line party in Sunset Park. Deluxe coach buses returned the riders back to Mequon.
This year, the organization reached $1 million the quickest ever and has about a month left of fundraising to reach its $2 million goal. Some of the top fundraisers include Mark Shannahan, Riders of the Storm and Team KPMG, which combined to raise more than $682,000.
Blezien added that next year’s ride will be held July 20 and 21. Those wishing to donate and learn more about the event and organization, visit scenicshore150.org.