BELGIUM — The 37th annual Luxembourg Fest, offering a unique opportunity for people to immerse themselves in the culture of the small European country of Luxembourg through food, beverages, dancing and fun, will be celebrated in Belgium on Friday through Sunday.
The Luxembourg American Cultural Society presents this festival, which includes everything from the World’s Largest treipen-eating contest, polka mass and crowning of the fest duke and duchess to a cultural Fest Forum and an upscale tasting event.
Visit www.lacs.lu for the fest schedule and reservations for ticketed events.
Tickets are available for “Prost! Luxembourg Tasting Experience,” a new Luxembourg Fest feature launching Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“Prost!” is an upscale tasting event, inviting guests to the peaceful Pesche-Leider Gardens behind the LACS, where they will be treated to the best in Luxembourg imported beers, wines and ciders and specially-created Luxembourgish hors d’oeuvres as violin music lulls them into the weekend. Limited tickets are available online with proceeds benefiting the LACS.
There is free entry for all remaining Fest events, which take place at Belgium’s Community Park, 106 Beech St., starting with the Main Street parade Saturday.
The parade steps off on the corner of Main and Heritage streets at 11 a.m., led by the traditional Hammelsmarsch — sheep march — and culminating at Community Park.
The finale of the parade will be a lively Luxembourg folk dancing demonstration by the Wisconsin Diamond Dancers. All are invited to participate in their lesson.
Luxembourg Fest guests will bear witness to the world’s largest Treipen-eating contest, (now with a junior division for kids ages 1215; create their own free paper rose, which is Luxembourg’s national flower, from recycled Luxembourgish books; shop Luxembourgish vendors in the Këntschtler Eck, the artist corner; pose with the living statue of Luxembourg’s Gelle Frä, or “Golden Lady”; and sip Luxembourgish beers, wines and ciders.
Luxembourg’s Nicky Krueger-Loos and Marc Weydert, known as hosts from the LACS’s virtual “Let’s Talk Luxembourg” cooking class programs, will be serving Luxembourgish street food such as Kniddelin, Gromperekichelcher and Bamkuch Cake. Mettwurst and Mustreipen (Luxembourg sausages). Belgian waffles, root beer floats, American picnic fare, corn on the cob, ice cream and cotton candy are also on the Fest menu.
Those wanting to bring a taste of Fest home will be offered the chance to purchase frozen treipen, so interested guests should bring coolers. Treipen is a blood sausage also known as a Luxembourg-style black pudding.
Band Tonic Roots will entertain with live music after the parade until 4 p.m., breaking for the treipen-eating contest at 1 p.m.
The Jolly Good Kids’ Zone will provide fun for the kids at no charge, including a straw bale mountain, Gaga ball, a Luxembourg folk dancing paper doll craft and Ms. Kim’s Amazing Animals.
Buechler Farms will provide free tractor rides between Fest grounds and the LACS from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. All guests can enjoy free museum entry to the LACS from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. through Sunday.
The Luxembourg Fest Polka Mass begins at 10 a.m. Sunday. Following mass will be the Luxembourg Fest pageantries, where the Duke and Duchess of Fest, Denise and Dennis Dimmer, will be crowned and the Medinger and Birnbaum families will be honored. Live polka music by the Goodtime Dutchmen follows, allowing for dancing and merriment during lunch, which includes a menu of American picnic fare as well as mustreipen.
For details on any Luxembourg Fest events, and to purchase tickets to any of the ticketed events, visit www.lacs.lu or call the LACS at 262-476-5086. The Facebook events can be found at: www.facebook.com/LuxembourgFest.