CEDARBURG — A Belgium couple is helping local 4-H teenagers build beautiful outdoor furniture and other items in the hopes of exposing them to possible careers in the trades.
Teri Mejchar and her husband, Jim Rychtik, run the 4H group called Construction Trades, where the teenagers are involved in every aspect of the projects, such as measuring, cutting, securing and building.
This year is the group’s comeback after taking a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The couple this year led 10 teenagers between the ages of 14 to 18 to build a pergola, fire table, benches and flower planters.
Rychtik has the know-how due to owning a construction company. Mejchar didn’t have any experience in the trades prior to starting this group, but she said her focus is safety due to being a nurse.
“We noticed that there was definitely a deficit in the labor market … He just noticed there’s not a lot of people, not a lot of kids getting interested in this, but that’s why we wanted to start it (the 4-H group),” Mejchar said.
The 4-H group does change up what it builds each year. During its first year, the group built a “she shed” structure for a woman to call her own; the following year, it built planter benches and a chicken coop.
“But the pergola is the crème de la crème,” Mejchar said. “It is probably one of our best projects. It’s absolutely stunning in person.”
Mejchar added that the pergola has electric capabilities. In addition, the fire table — a small table with a gas fire pit built into it —has bluetooth speakers and a mini fridge.
Mejchar said they try to change up what they build each year to generate interest in what the group is making.
“We want to keep this project (group) going,” she said. “It’s vital that we keep excitement within the community.”
The Construction Trades group is self funded and relies on selling raffle tickets for the items it makes. The group sold tickets at Fish Day in Port Washington and Holland Festival in Cedar Grove.
Those interested can view the items and purchase raffle tickets at the Ozaukee County Fair Wednesday through Sunday. Ticket prices are $5 per ticket or $20 for five tickets.
T he grand prize is the pergola, followed by the fire table with the benches and mini fridge, and then the third prize are the planter boxes. The winners will be announced at 6 p.m. on Sunday, the last day of the fair.
“Jim and I are really excited to be able to do this and to share these skills with these kids and give them an opportunity to reach their potential even if they don’t become contractors or masons,” Mejchar said. “At least we know we had a hand at making them believe that they could do anything that they want to do.”