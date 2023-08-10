CEDARBURG — At a ceremony at the Ozaukee County Fair Sunday, 4-H members were honored with Key Awards and scholarships.
These awards are presented to 4-H members who demonstrated consistently high achievement, assumed positions of responsibility, involvement in county, district and state 4H activities and achieved personal development through activities demonstrating leadership, good citizenship and participation in community service.
Key Award recipients are Katelyn Depies of Jay Road 4-H Club; Lydia Loupee of Covered Bridge 4-H Club; Maria Lee of Lindenwood 4-H Club; Courtney Rathke of Little Kohler 4-H Club, LaBudde Group; and Timothy Gierach of Lindenwood 4-H Club.
This year’s scholarship recipients are Lydia Loupee of Covered Bridge 4-H Club, State Bank of Newburg Scholarship; Maria Lee of Lindenwood 4-H Club, Badger Meter Scholarship; Courtney Rathke of Little Kohler 4-H Club, LaBudde Group; Timothy Gierach of Lindenwood 4-H Club, S. Duane Stroebel Scholarship; Sarah Mann of Cloverleaf 4H Club, Richard and Diane Omdahl Family Scholarship; and Kylie Gahan of Lakeview 4-H Club, Janice and Tom Bublitz Memorial Scholarship.