GRAFTON — The 26th annual Ozaukee Youth Apprenticeship graduation took place May 11 at the Ozaukee Nonprofit Center in Grafton.
Sixty-two juniors and seniors from high schools across Ozaukee County took part in the program, which provides on-the job training by placing students in jobs, thanks to participating area employers.
“For those students who have already chosen a career path after high school, they can begin to build their knowledge and work experience,” according to the Ozaukee Youth Apprenticeship program. “Employers benefit by making an investment in the young people in their communities. They can also develop a recruitment pipeline to an entrylevel pool of candidates that can increase workforce diversity, longevity and provide supervisory opportunities for staff.”
The program requires that students work a minimum of 450 hours to complete a oneyear apprenticeship and 900 hours for the two-year apprenticeship.
The program said goodbye this year to longtime apprenticeship Consortium Coordinator John Higgins, who has stewarded the program since 2008, working with Ozaukee Economic Development, Wisconsin Workforce Development, employers and the six public high schools in the county. John Duba will assume the role.
Below is the list of students, their high school, apprenticeship employer and mentor:
AGRICULTURE, FOOD & NATURAL RESOURCES
- Delany Doffek, Level 2, Cedarburg High School; Best Friends Small Animal Clinic; Chris Lyons, mentor
- Rebecca Sepanic, Level 1, Port Washington High School; Best Friends Small Animal Clinic; Chris Lyons, mentor
- Hallee Tretow, Level 1, Ozaukee High School; Fredonia Public Works; Roger Strohm, mentor
- Carson Unger, Level 1, OHS; Ideal Tree Service; Chris Unger, mentor
ARCHITECTURE & CONSTRUCTION
- Aiden Dion, Level 2, PWHS; Entech Builders; Mike Enright, Mentor
- Raymond Scheller, Level 1, Homestead High School; Gillitzer Electric; Glenn Brannon, mentor
- Jackson Schultz, Level 1, Grafton High School; Sandmasters; Matt Wollner, mentor FINANCE
- Nickolas Hartmann, Level 1, Random Lake High School; Port Washington State Bank — Saukville; Chris King, mentor
- Allison Krier, Level 1, CHS, Port Washington State Bank — Port Washington; Dana Olivas, mentor
- Gabrielle Ortiz, Level 1, PWHS; Landmark Credit Union; Heather Navarre, mentor
HEALTH SCIENCE
- Ayanna Bennett, Level 1, HHS; Ascension Sacred Heart; Julie Jolitz, mentor
- Lilah Boesch, Level 1, CHS; Balance, Inc.; Malorie King, mentor
- McKenna Chay, Level 1, CHS; NewCastle Place; Christy Stemm, mentor
- Livianna D’Angelo, Level 1, CHS; Cedarburg Health Services; Kelsey Fleischmann, mentor
- Fergus Fidlin, Level 2, CHS; Hamilton House /Aurora Medical Center — Tina Stoflet/Kay Holtzer, mentors
- Evelyn Geis, Level 2, OHS; Forest Haven; Lisa Pfund, mentor
- Madison Hebein, Level 2, PWHS; Forest Haven; Karen Tuttle, mentor
- Faith Henckel, Level 1, PWHS; Harbor Campus /Aurora Medical Center; Carla Kostecki/Krysta Pospichal, mentors
- Alice Hu, Level 2, CHS; Aurora Medical Center; Krysta Pospichal, mentor
- Gracie Jagodinski, Level 1, OHS; Aurora Medical Center; Alyssa Krueger, mentor
- Reagan Johnson, Level 1, OHS; Harbor Campus; Amy Finger, mentor
- Kendra Kelenic, Level 1, PWHS; Harbor Campus — Port Washington; Amy Finger, mentor
- Marleigh Knier, Level 1, CHS; Bell Orthodontics; Greg Bell, Mentor
- Karlie Krueger, Level 2, PWHS; Ellen’s Home; Sonja Perez, mentor
- Devin Martin; Level 2, CHS; Lasata/Willowbrook; Stacy Brost/Rick Eggert, mentors
- Eva Perez, Level 2, PW HS; Harbor Campus; Amy Finger, mentor
- Josephine Schroeder, Level 1, CHS; New Castle Place; Steve Smirl, mentor
- Ava Soerens, Level 2, PWHS; Harbor Campus; Amy Finger, mentor
- Caroline Tatarek, Level 1, PWHS; Mantel Orthodontics; Kara Flaig, mentor
- Jennacy Wille, Level 1, OHS; Cedarburg Health Services; Kelsey Fleischmann, mentor
HOSPITALITY, LODGING & TOURISM
- Brian Lampereur-Fearson, Level 2, GHS; Circle B/Cedarburg High School; Mark Klotz/Brian Braaksma, mentors
- Shane Mentzer, Level 1, CHS; Out & Out; Eric Fix, mentor
- Andriy Ovid, Level 1, CHS; Out & Out; Eric Fix, mentor
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
- Jordan Guerra, Level 1, GHS; Controlled Dynamics; Frank Oetlinger‚ mentor
- Matthew McCaman, Level 2, PWHS; Badger Technology/ Kapco Metal Stamping; John Waddle/Michael McManus, mentors
- Alexander Pollock, Level 1, CHS; Cedarburg School District; Kirsten Collins, mentor
- Caden Schelwat, Level 1, CHS; Kapco Metal Stamping; Sam Garty‚ mentor
- Westyn Schoeder Level 1, OHS; Northern Ozaukee School District; David Schreurs, mentor
MANUFACTURING-STEM
Nicholas Espinosa-Bickle, Level 1 — Mfg., GHS; KMC Stampings; Stephen Koth, mentor
- Logan Dopke, Level 1 — Mfg., CHS; Kapco Metal Stamping; Benjamin Cruz, mentor
- Hope Halvorsen, Level 1 — Mfg., OHS; Central United Corporation; David Brown, mentor
- Joshua Hitchler, Level 2 — STEM, CHS; Wagner Companies; Eric Watts, mentor
- Gavin Jacque, Level 1 — Mfg., RLHS; Cost, WI; Jamie Ehlke, mentor
- Sam Kurten, Level 1 — Mfg. and Level 1, STEM, CHS; Matrix Packaging Machinery; Bill McClarty, mentor
- John Luvaas, Level 1 — Mfg., HHS; Struck Corporation; Dan Kesner, mentor
- Peyton Mierow, Level 1 — Mfg., CHS; Kapco Metal Stamping; Benjamin Cruz, mentor
- Luke Nickerson, Level 2 — Mfg., GHS; Vibra— Flight Systems; Bard Roering, mentor
- Luke Olson, Level 1 — Mfg., GHS; Gauthier Biomedical; Marvin Burg, mentor
- Payton Pape, Level 1 — Mfg., CHS; RAM Tool; Tory Laubach, mentor
- Sam Runde, Level 1 — Mfg., CHS; Standard Tool; Randy Tessar, mentor
- Matthew Rusch, Level 1 — Mfg., RLHS; Midwest Precision Manufacturing; Timothy Wolf, mentor
- Hallee Tretow, Level 1, OHS; Wisconsin Stamping & Manufacturing; Mark Wasley, mentor
- Michael Wee, Level 1 — Mfg., CHS; Kapco Metal Stamping; David Morris, mentor
MARKETING
- Liam Berry, Level 1, HHS; Walgreen’s; Aaron Mueller, mentor
- Jozena Clark, Level 1, HHS; Piggly Wiggly; Stephanie Sternia, mentor
TRANSPORTATION, DISTRIBUTION & LOGISTICS
- Alex LaPorta, Level 1, CHS; Blain’s Farm & Fleet; Luis Colon, mentor
- Alexander Falbo, Level 1, GHS; LexDan Automotive; Jason Falbo, mentor
- Morgan Howard, Level 1, OHS; Mike’s Automotive; Mike Dickmann, mentor
- Hunter Kasten, Level 1, CHS; Cost, WI; Jamie Ehlke, mentor
- Jonathan Martin; Level 2, PWHS; Eddie’s Service; Paul Krauska, mentor
- Austin Risch; Level 2, CHS; Truck Fleet Management Services; Paul Snyder, mentor
- Charles Scott; Level 1, HHS; TDL Detailing/Gordy Boucher Ford; Manni Marquez/ Michael Wemmer, mentors