‘A Creative Place’ book features thousands of years of Wisconsin history

CEDARBURG — Thousands of years worth of Wisconsin art has been compiled into one book after five years of research — and it could be yours.
“A Creative Place: The History of Wisconsin Art” is the first book to encompass the 13,000 year history of art in Wisconsin. The vision for the book started with Mal Hepburn, the founder of the Cedarburg Art Museum and Thomas Lidtke, the former executive director of the Museum of Wisconsin Art.
Lidtke, along with Annemarie Sawkins, the former curator of the Haggerty Museum of Art at Marquette University, wrote “A Creative Place,” which features seven chapters and works of art by 700 Wisconsin artists. The book shows more than 400 vivid art images throughout Wisconsin’s history.
“From the caves of prehistory near Prairie du Chien, in Wisconsin’s only land untouched by the glaciers, the authors follow a trail of creative endeavor at its most local level, through the periods of French-Canadian exploration, British occupation, American territorial settlement and statehood, to our modern day,” according to the CAM website.
The Cedarburg Art Museum is also holding a concurrent exhibit, The History of Wisconsin Art Exhibition: A Creative Place from now until Sunday, May 8, to celebrate the completion of the book.
The exhibition is curated by Ric Hartman, owner of the Gallery of Wisconsin Art and an avid collector of historic Wisconsin artwork.
“This was an ambitious project for our museum and we are very proud to have published this wonderful book,” said Tom Felmer, a director on CAM Board of Directors, who oversaw the book’s development. “We will be able to use this book as a foundation for exhibitions that celebrate Wisconsin’s rich art history for many years to come.”
The first chapter of the book is Native Presence: The Beginning of Art in Wisconsin, with contributing authors Robert Boszardt and Melanie Herzog highlighting petroglyphs, pictographs, pottery, jewelry, and the effigy mounds created by the first inhabitants of what is now Wisconsin. The chapter even looks into Wisconsin's first known sculptural representation of a human being, a carved and painted statue that was created sometime between 1000 and 1250 CE.
Chapter two is Encounters and Settlement: Art in Wisconsin, 1634-1870; Chapter three is The Great Cultural Expansion, 1870-1918; Chapter four is Transitioning from European Ideals to American’s Regional Interests, 1918-1945; Chapter five is The Post-War Period, 1945-1965; Chapter six is Activism and Innovation in the Visual Arts, 1965-1980; and Chapter seven is The Last Decades of the Twentieth Century.
Works of art from famous Wisconsinites are also featured in the book, like photojournalist Dickey Chapelle from Shorewood; Harvey Littleton, the studio glass innovator at the University of Wisconsin-Madison; and Fond du Lac’s Owen Gromme, the “Dean of American Wildlife Artists.”
For more information and to purchase “A Creative Place: The History of Wisconsin Art,” visit the Cedarburg Art Museum’s website at www.cedarburgartmuseum.org/a-creative-place.
The art museum, W63N675 Washington Ave., is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.