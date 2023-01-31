A fundraiser with heart

MEQUON - Jill Belardi’s Valentine’s Day didn’t exactly go as planned.
It was Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, and Belardi was playing tennis with her friend Jane Westreich at North Shore Elite Sports Club in Glendale, just as the pair did every week. Suddenly, Belardi - a healthy and active stay-at-home mom of two who lives in Mequon - let out a scream and collapsed.
“She just slithered down to the ground,” said Westreich, who sprang into action and had the front desk call 911 and retrieve the business’ AED machine while she and tennis instructor Phil Kelbe performed CPR on Belardi until paramedics arrived.
They found Belardi in cardiac arrest. She was rushed to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee and put into an induced coma for more than two days.
While waiting for news, Westreich expected the worst.
“My husband is a physician, and he knows this situation doesn’t usually end positively,” she said.
Luckily, this one did.
“I remember waking up late Wednesday and looking around thinking, ‘Where the heck am I?’” recalled Belardi.
She was released from the hospital several days later with a pacemaker/defibrillator.
“I went from taking zero medications, having a clean bill of health prior to this, no heart history in my family, to being on five medications and not being able to drive or exercise for three months,” she said. “They also did genetic testing and it came back negative, so the doctors still can't pinpoint what caused the incident.”
As the friends have helped each other to process the traumatic events they both experienced on Valentine’s Day, they realized that they could use their story to raise awareness and save lives in the future. The pair have teamed up to host the first ever I Heart Tennis and Pickleball tournament at Elite Sports Club in Mequon on Friday.
“We were sitting around one night this summer after tennis and thought, ‘What a great way to spread the word about CPR and our love of tennis,’” said Belardi.
The sold-out tournament will benefit the American Heart Association, and in addition to the sporting event, will offer invaluable information and instruction on lifesaving actions that individuals can take if they are ever in the same situation as Westreich and Belardi. A “hands-only” CPR dummy and instructor will be present.
“We’re hoping to spread awareness to everyone, including children, of the importance of learning CPR,” said Belardi. “Hands-only CPR is becoming more popular since Covid and is just as effective as the traditional mouth-to-mouth. Anyone can learn hands-only CPR in a matter of minutes. You will not be certified, but you will know what to do in the case of an emergency. Not doing anything is the worst thing you can do.”
“I’ve been a personal trainer on and off for 30 years, and volunteered plenty with sports, and I’ve always kept my CPR and AED certification,” said Westreich. “But I always envisioned I would need it during a class, not with my friend on a tennis court.”
Since their experience, Westreich said she has become passionate about advocating for greater access to CPR training and urges all businesses to purchase AED machines.
“Everybody should know CPR, at least to the point they could step in if they need to,” said Westreich. “The thing that I learned was taking action - you’ve just got to take action. You are capable, don’t hesitate. It’s better to do something than not do something.”
Though the Feb. 3 tournament is sold out, people are still invited to donate via the tournament’s Eventbrite page. “People are welcome to come and watch, and we will have raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle for anyone interested,” said Belardi. The pickleball tournament begins at 3:30 p.m., and the tennis tournament begins at 6 p.m.
All proceeds from the tournament and donation page will go directly to the American Heart Association.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3jkIaus.