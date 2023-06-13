Summer 2023 is finally here, and Ozaukee County has a full calendar of events to make your summer the best it can be. From concerts to car shows, from Independence Day celebrations to community festivals, Ozaukee County is the place to be in the summer of 2023.
Below is a list of events by month:
JUNE
- 13th-21st: Youth Plein Air Art Contest throughout Ozaukee County, 262-3753676, cedarburgculturalcenter. org
- 14th: Dobie Maxwell Chicken Comedy, Memories Dinner Theater, Port Washington, matinee and evening, 262-284-6850, www.memoriesballroom. com
- 14th: Live at the Triangle Summer Concert Series, Veterans Park, Saukville, 7 p.m.9 p.m., www.village.saukville. wi.us
- 15th: Food Truck in the Park, Thiensville Village Park, Thiensville, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., 908-295-9808, thiensvillebusiness.com
- 16th: Summer Sounds, Cedar Creek Park, Cedarburg, 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m., www.summersounds.net.
- 16th: World Sounds Exploration Performance & Drum Circle, Harrington Beach State Park, Belgium, 7 p.m.- 8:30 p.m., 262-285-3015, dnr.wisconsin.gov/events
- 17th: Giro d’Grafton — Kwik Trips Tour of America’s Dairyland Bike Race; downtown Grafton, 11 a.m.8:30 p.m., 262-377-1650, www.grafton-wi.org
- 17th: Heritage Day, Jonathan Clark House‚ Mequon, noon-3 p.m., www.jonathanclarkhouse.org
- 17th: Party on Main, Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson, Thiensville, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., 262-242-2464, SuburbanHarley.com
- 18th: “Cheers to Dad” Beer Garden Kick Off, Upper Lake Park Beer Garden, Port Washington, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., visitportwashington. com/events
- 21st: Food Trucks in the Park, Veterans Memorial Park, Grafton, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., 262-377-1650, www.graftonwi. org
- 23rd: Youth Plein Art Viewing, Cedarburg Cultural Center, 5:30 p.m., 262-375-3676, cedarburgculturalcenter. org
- 23rd: Summer Sounds, Cedar Creek Park, Cedarburg, 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m., www.summersounds.net.
- 23rd-25th: Salmon Fishing Derby, Port Washington Marina, midnight June 23-noon June 25, Glsfoz. org/event/salmon-fishing- derby
- 24th: Kick the Dust Up Rodeo & Rebel Grace Concert, Buechler Farms, Belgium, 1 p.m.-11 p.m., 920-377-0643, buechlerfarms.wpcomstaging. com
- 24th-25th: Strawberry Festival, downtown Cedarburg, Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Main Stage open until 9 p.m.), Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 262-377-9620, www.cedarburgfestival.org
- 24th-25th: Rummage Sale, Interurban Depot‚ Cedarburg, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., www.ochs.co.ozaukee.wi.us
- 25th: Pommerntag: German Ethnic Festival, Mequon Rotary Park, Mequon, noon-5:30 p.m., 414429-0722, www.pommerscher. org
- 25th: Riveredge Bike Ride Pedal & Party, Riveredge Nature Center, various routes all begin at Fireman’s Park, Newburg, begin at 7:30 a.m. (various start times), 262-375-2715, riveredgenaturecenter.org
- 28th: Port Washington Disabled Veterans Fishing Outing, Port Washington Marina, 8 a.m.-noon, Glsfoz. org/events/2023-06
- 28th: Live at the Triangle Summer Concert Series, Veterans Park, Saukville, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., www.village. saukville.wi.us
- 30th: Summer Sounds, Cedar Creek Park, Cedarburg, 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m., www.summersounds.net.
JULY
- 1st: Wildflower Walk, Harrington Beach State Park, Belgium, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., 262-285-3015, dnr.wisconsin. gov/events
- 1st: Grafton’s Holidaze — Independence Day Parade, East on Falls Road from First Avenue, Grafton, 4 p.m., fireworks celebration, Lime Kiln Park, 5 p.m.-dusk, 262-3771650, www.grafton-wi.org
- 1st: Family Fun Before the Fourth, Thiensville Village Park, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., 262-385-1779, familyfunbeforethefourth. com
- 4th: Fourth of July Parade & Celebration, downtown Cedarburg, parade at 10 a.m., followed by activities in Cedar Creek Park and fireworks at dusk, 262-3775856, www.cedarburg.org
- 4th: Celebrating a Freistadt Fourth, Trinity Freistadt Lutheran Church & Historic Grounds‚ Mequon, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 262-2420724 - 4th: 4th of July Celebration Parade at 1 p.m. with festivities at Grady Park; evening festivities at Peninsula Park, with fireworks at dusk, Saukville, village.saukville.wi.us
- 4th: Hometown 4th of July Celebration, downtown Port Washington, parade at 11 a.m., visitportwashington. com/events
- 6th: GALA Outdoor Concert, Veterans Memorial Park, Grafton, 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m., 262-377-1650, www.grafton-wi.org
- 7th: Summer Sounds, Cedar Creek Park, Cedarburg, 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m., www.summersounds.net.
- 8th: Learn to Land Navigate, Harrington Beach State Park, Belgium, 10 a.m.11:30 a.m., 262-285-3015, dnr.wisconsin.gov/events
- 9th: Fire Up the Forge, Ozaukee County Pioneer Village, Saukville, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.; www.ochs.co.ozaukee. wi.us
- 12th: A Little Nite Music — Johnny Cash, Memories Dinner Theater, Port Washington, matinee and evening, 262-284-6850, www.memoriesballroom. com
- 12th: Food Trucks in the Park, Veterans Memorial Park, Grafton, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., 262-337-1650, www.graftonwi. org
- 12th: Live at the Triangle Summer Concert, Veterans Park, Saukville, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., www.village.saukville.wi.us
- 13th: GALA Outdoor Concert, Veterans Memorial Park, Grafton, 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m., 262-377-1650, www.grafton-wi.org
- 13th: Food Trucks in the Park, Thiensville Village Park, Thiensville, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., 908-295-9808, thiensvillebusiness.com
- 13th-15th: Port Fish Days 2023, downtown Port Washington- Upper Lake Park, 800--
719-4881, portfishday.org - 13th-16th: 120th Harley Davidson Homecoming — Celebrating 120 Years, Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson, July 13, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; July 14, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; July 15, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; July 16, 9 a.m.6 p.m., SuburbanHarley.com
- 14th: Summer Sounds, Cedar Creek Park, Cedarburg, 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m., www.summersounds.net.
- 15th: Sands of Lake Michigan Sand Painting & Sand Castles, Harrington Beach State Park, Belgium, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., 262-285-3015, dnr.wisconsin.gov/events
- 15th: Comedy All-Stars, Memories Dinner Theater, Port Washington, 6:30 p.m.9:30 p.m., 262-284-6850, www.memoriesballroom.com
- 15th: Gathering on the Green, Mequon Rotary Park, Mequon, 6 p.m.-11 p.m., 262242-6187, gatheringonthegreen. org
- 15th-16th: Garden Walk, throughout Cedarburg, Cedarburg, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.,www.cedarburgwomansclub. org
- 16th: Rise and Shine Concert, Mequon Rotary Park, Mequon, noon-3 p.m., 262-242-6187, gatheringonthegreen. org
- 16th: Splash Pad Sunday, Village Square, 100 Peter Thein Ave., Belgium, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., 262-483-1200, www.belgiumareachamber. org
- 21st: Summer Sounds, Cedar Creek Park, Cedarburg, 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m., www.summersounds.net
- 21st-22nd: Window to the Universe, Ha r r i n g ton Beach State Park, Belgium, dusk, 262-285-3015, dnr.wisconsin.gov/events
- 22nd: Marina Open House, Port Washington Lakefront/ Marina, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., www.visitportwashington.co m/events
- 26th: Live at the Triangle Summer Concert Series, Veterans Park, Saukville, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., www.village.saukville.wi.us
- 27th: GALA Outdoor Concert, Veterans Memorial Park, Grafton, 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m., 262-377-1650, www.grafton-wi.org - 28th: Summer Sounds, Cedar Creek Park, Cedarburg, 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m., www.summersounds.net.
- 28th-30th: Port Washington Lions Fest and Fishing Derby, downtown Port Washington, Port Washington
- 29th: Harry Potter, “The Magic Returns,” Ozaukee County Pioneer Village‚ Saukville, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., www.ochs.co.ozaukee.wi.us
AUGUST
- 1st: Ladies Night Out, downtown Grafton, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., 262-377-1650, www.grafton-wi.org
- 2nd-6th: Ozaukee County Fair, Firemen’s Park, Cedarburg, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., 262- 3756185, www.ozaukeecountyfair. com
- 3rd, GALA Outdoor Concert, Veterans Memorial Park, Grafton, 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m., 262-377-1650, www.grafton-wi.org
- 4th: Summer Sounds, Cedar Creek Park, Cedarburg, 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m., www.summersounds.net
- 4th-5th: Great Port Washington Campout, Upper Lake Park, visitportwashington. com/events
- 6th-7th: Jewish Food Festival, Mequon Rotary Park, Mequon, noon-7 p.m., www.jewishfoodmequon.com
- 9th: Food Trucks in the Park, Veterans Memorial Park, Grafton, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., 262-337-1650, www.graftonwi. org
- 9th: Live at the Triangle Summer Concert Series, Veterans Park, Saukville, 7 p.m.-9 p.m., www.village. saukville.wi.us
- 10th: GALA Outdoor Concert, Veterans Memorial Park, Grafton, 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m., 262-377-1650, www.grafton-wi.org
- 11th: 2023 Lake Michigan Clipper Cup, Downtown Port Washington & Harbor, clippercup.com
- 11th: Summer Sounds, Cedar Creek Park, Cedarburg, 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m., www.summersounds.net.
- 11th-13th: Luxembourg Fest, Community Park, Belgium, varies daily, 262-4765086, www.lacs.lu
- 12th: Walk, Talk, Eat & Dance like a Sandhill Crane, Harrington Beach State Park, Belgium, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., 262-285-3015, dnr.wisconsin. gov/events
- 13th: Bluegrass at the Village, Ozaukee County Pioneer Village‚ Saukville, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., www.ochs.co.ozaukee.wi.us
- 16th: Mike Marvell Chicken Comedy, Memories Dinner Theater, Port Washington, matinee and evening, 262- 284-6850, www.memoriesballroom. com
- 17th: GALA Outdoor Concert, Veterans Memorial Park, Grafton, 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m., 262-377-1650, www.grafton-wi.org
- 17th: Ladies Night Out Wizarding Wine Walk, downtown Port Washington, 4 p.m.9 p.m., 262-268-1132, downtownport. com/events/ladiesnight- out-wizarding-winewalk
- 17th: Food Truck in the Park, Thiensville Village Park, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., 908-2959808, thiensvillebusiness.com
- 18th: Summer Sounds, Cedar Creek Park, Cedarburg, 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m., www.summersounds.net.
- 19th: World Sounds Exploration Performance & Drum Circle, Harrington Beach State Park, Belgium, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m., 262-285-3015, dnr.wisconsin.gov/events
- 20th: Coal Dock Car Concours, Coal Dock Park, Port Washington, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 262-751-4102
- 22nd: Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, Buechler Farms, Belgium, 920- 377-0643, buechlerfarms.wpcomstaging. com
- 23rd: Live at the Triangle Summer Concert Series, Veterans Park, Saukville, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
- 25th: Window to the Universe, Harrington Beach State Park, dusk, 262-285-3015, dnr.wisconsin.gov/events
- Aug. 28th-Sept. 1st: Paint on Port, Downtown Port Washington, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 262-268-1132, downtownport. com/paint-on-port
For information on all the activities and more, visit www.ozaukeetourism.com and follow the Ozaukee County Tourism Facebook page. On behalf of the Ozaukee County Tourism Council, thank you for helping to make Ozaukee County a wonderful place for all to live, work and visit.