THIENSVILLE - Parishioners of Grace Lutheran Church had a big decision to make five years ago.
The carpeting in the main worship area needed replacing. There was asbestos in the floor under that carpeting. The concrete steps leading up to the chancel had an 8-inch rise, which made it difficult for worshippers to take communion or other worship needs.
The back of the chancel had steps built in the form of a “V,” which was deemed to be wasted space. Acoustics were muffled by the blue velvet drapes that covered the organ’s speakers. Families with small children shared a space utilized by the church’s choir. The entire worship area did not meet ADA standards.
That was the beginning of a campaign to redesign the entire worship area.
The first step was to remove the pews so the flooring could be removed, the steps could be built to be ADA compliant and the “V” to the chancel could be eliminated. The floor was replaced with concrete tiles.
The altar and lectern can be moved to suit worship life as it continues to change. There is now a place for families with young children and infants, along with a rocking chair. The choir has its own seating area.
The biggest change, however, is in the flexible seating area. The stationary pews have been replaced with benches and chairs with arms that can be moved to suit various programs. The furniture can face forward, can be placed in a circle or can face the back of the sanctuary, making it possible to see the beautiful stained glass window over the doors. Chairs can be removed for those with mobility issues. The pastor now has a sacristy where the pastor can prepare for services.
“These changes make for simple upkeep,” he said. “The floor is much easier to care for, said Pastor Bill Beyer, who has been Grace’s pastor for eight years. “We couldn’t have done this without the assistance of Port Washington State Bank, which was phenomenal.”
The whole project began before the onset of COVID-19, which caused a two-year delay in completion of the project. The good news, though, was that much of the building materials were purchased before prices began to rise, and the capital campaign continued to raise funds even though the project was interrupted.
A continuing fundraising project enables donors to purchase seats in memory of a loved one.
The redesign “is not the way we’ve always ‘done church,’ but sometimes we have to change to keep ourselves energized and excited. It’s how church reaches people,” Beyer said.
He added that if one sits in one situation, it’s thought it has to stay that way.
“The famous ‘last seven words’ are ‘This is how we’ve always done it.’ That’s why it’s important to to be flexible. It doesn’t take long in church to establish new traditions. We can do that!” Beyer said.
The first service after the reconstruction was held last Easter Sunday.
Grace Lutheran Church is an open, affirming and caring congregation, diverse in background, political viewpoints and heritage, who worship and work together to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
It is located at 303 Green Bay Road in Thiensville. Services are held at 8 and 9 a.m. Sundays, with a 12:10 p.m. devotional service Tuesdays.
For more information, visit www.grace53092.org or call 262-242-1174.