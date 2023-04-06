THIENSVILLE — Village of Thiensville voters have selected incumbent Jennifer Abraham and newcomer Jesse Daily to fill the two at-large board of trustee seats following Tuesday’s election.
Out of a total of 2,411 votes in Ozaukee County, Daily led the polls with 689 or 28.58%, followed by Abraham with 607 or 25.18%. Rebecca Holyoke Odeja and Douglas Chimenti finished with 549 and 543 votes, respectively. Owner of the cheel and Daily Taco & Cantina, Daily looks to use his background to help bring new businesses to the village. “I am excited for the opportunities for me and the people who work around me to help foster some change in our community,” Daily said. “... hopefully I can be a voice for the people.”
He added that one change he is pushing for right away is for village meetings having a virtual option.
“I think it’s a bit of a travesty in the sense that both our public at large and even people that are volunteers and/or elected officials don’t have the ability to attend these meetings virtually and have their voice heard in that format,” Daily said.
Abraham, who was first elected to the board in 2020, told the News Graphic last month that she looks forward to continuing to serve as village trustee and enjoying a community and environment that has been both her residence and business home for most of her life.
“I'm looking forward to assisting in the progress and completion of our new development opportunities in the next term,” she said.
The results of the primary are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Jesse Daily
|689
|28.6%
|Jennifer Abraham
|607
|25.2%
|Rebecca Holyhoke Odeja
|549
|22.8%
|Douglas Chimenti
|543
|22.5%
|Write-ins
|23
|0.9%
|Total Votes
|2,411
1 of 1 units reported (100%)
