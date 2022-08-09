PORT WASHINGTON — Cases of abuse and neglect are rising among adults at risk in Ozaukee County, which means even more work for the county’s Adult Protective Services.
Aging & Disability Services Manager Kay-Ella Dee gave an overview about APS and some 2021 statistics to the Ozaukee County Board last week. She also requested an additional full-time APS social worker, which the County Board approved. APS is part of the Ozaukee County Human Services Department.
APS investigates reports of abuse and neglect and is intended to promote safety, independence and quality of life for adults at risk. Dee explained that adults at risk are any person 60 years or older or any adult who has a physical condition that significantly impairs their ability to care for themselves, who has experienced, is experiencing or is at risk of experiencing abuse, neglect, self neglect or financial exploitation.
Dee reported that the three most common types of abuse and neglect cases APS investigated in 2021 were self neglect, 46%; financial exploitation, 22%; and neglect by others, 17%.
“Last year, Ozaukee County adults at risk reported they lost approximately $1.2 million in assets due to financial exploitation by others,” Dee said.
Referrals to APS have been steadily increasing over the past 10 years, more than doubling in the last five years. The number of referrals jumped from 176 in 2017 to 374 in 2021.
Dee said that if they continue to be consistent as they are now, APS is on target for receiving 428 referrals this year.
“And we can definitely expect those referrals will increase in years to come,” she said.
Emergency protective placements also increased by 40% in the last four years, from 18 placements in 2018 to 30 in 2021. An emergency protective placement is a situation where an individual is incapable of providing for their own care and custody and requires a needed response by APS.
Dee told the County Board that APS staff, which includes 2.5 workers, served 383 cases in 2021.
The average length of stay per case last year, or the number of days a case remained open, was 88 days.
The work for APS continues to be heavy this year. APS staff recorded a total of 2,341.75 hours of case work between January and June. This includes service provision, in-person visits, reports, closing documentation and case staffing. This does not include training and meetings.
“This calculates to an average of 936.70 hours per APS worker,” Dee said, adding that it does not account for time off. “So when we factor in fulltime hours over six months, this equates to each staff member spending 90% of their work time on APS case work.”
Dee said these statistics demonstrate an unsustainable high workload for staff.
“Operating at this level of capacity jeopardizes the quality of our APS work and increases the risk of staff burnout,” she said.
Dee stated that there are already warning signs this year of stress and burnout among APS staff.
Reports show that in the first six months of this year, the APS team earned an average of two hours of overtime each pay period and staff also used an average of four hours of sick time per pay period. APS also had to use other Human Services staff to assist with work.
Dee also noted that APS work can be traumatic, tense and emotionally draining.
“APS workers are often unwelcome visitors and at times require law enforcement to accompany them on home visits,” she said, adding that APS staff are also faced with environmental hazards such as hoarding and unsanitary living conditions.
Dee reported that adults 65 years and older are 20.4% of the population in Ozaukee County and disabled individuals under 65 years old are 5.6%. Dee said the numbers will continue to increase; individuals 65 years and older is projected to rise to 24-27% in 2030.