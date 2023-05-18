GRAFTON — Habitat for Humanity Ozaukee is participating in a national effort through Habitat for Humanity International and Novelis to increase aluminum recycling and help build more homes in local communities.
The first collection period runs until July 31. All participating affiliates will receive a $2,500 grant from Novelis — a leading producer of flat-rolled aluminum products — to go toward building homes in their local communities.
There is also the potential to be awarded additional grants, the top recycler receives an additional $6,000, the second-place recycler $4,000 and the third-place recycler receives $2,000.
Affiliates ranked 4 through 10 who have collected at least 1,000 pounds of aluminum will receive a $500 bonus grant.
Individuals, organizations and companies are encouraged to collect their aluminum cans and scrap metal for Habitat for Humanity Ozaukee. Cans can be dropped off in the designated area behind the Ozaukee Nonprofit Center in Grafton.
Industrial recycling donations are greatly appreciated, Habitat officials say. Companies wishing to donate scrap aluminum can note the poundage being recycled and recycle as they typically would. After determining the value of the recycled aluminum, companies can send a check to Habitat for Humanity, Ozaukee 2360 Dakota Drive, Grafton WI 53024. They are asked to write “Aluminum Drive” in the memo line along with the number of pounds you recycled on its behalf.
Habitat for Humanity Ozaukee is currently working on raising $175,000 to start its next home build project in Port Washington. HFHOZ would like to start the project by fall of 2024, and need to have the funds raised or pledged by the time it breaks ground. Your support of the Aluminum drive is greatly appreciated. In addition, if you would like to donate to help HFHOZ in its efforts to raise the $175,000, send checks to Habitat for Humanity Ozaukee. Or you can donate online at ozhh.org.