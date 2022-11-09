Wisconsin state Assembly District 23 incumbent Democrat Deb Andraca held onto her seat Tuesday. She was challenged by Republican Purnima Nath.
With 100% of precincts reporting in Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties, Andraca had received 21,234 votes or 62.7% while Purnima Nath had received 12,589 or 37.1% of votes.
There were an additional 28 write-in votes.
In Ozaukee County, Nath had a margin of 66 votes. She had 6,265 votes to Andraca's 6,199. Whereas voters in Milwaukee County overwhelmingly supported Andraca. Andraca had 15,035 votes in the county versus 6,324 in Ozaukee.
Election results are unofficial until canvassed.