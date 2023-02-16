MEQUON – Gathering on the Green has revealed the performers who will take the stage for its signature Saturday night show this year.
Ann Wilson of Heart will perform Saturday, July 15th with special guest Starship, featuring Mickey Thomas. Wilson and her sister Nancy formed the hugely successful band Heart in 1974. With songs like “Barracuda,” “Straight On” and “Crazy On You,” the band sold over 35 million records, garnered four Grammy nominations, had 10 songs make the Top 10 lists and would eventually be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Mickey Thomas was one of the lead vocalists of Jefferson Starship and Starship, whose hits included “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and “We Built This City.”
This year’s Gathering on the Green, held in Mequon’s Rotary Park, will be two days long and see a one-time anomaly in its schedule, as the event on the third weekend of July coincides with Harley-Davidson’s massive 120th anniversary.
Typically, a two-day music festival, Gathering on the Green expanded to four nights last year, with a Bruce Springsteen tribute band on Thursday and a “Rise-and-Shine in the Park” event Sunday, featuring Christian singer Danny Gokey during a special Sunday Service.
It will resume a three-day schedule, with no major act planned for Friday night and a return of the Sunday morning performance, said GOG Director, Melissa Shneyder.
Friday night will be focused on community and fundraising for a special project. The Mequon-Thiensville Community Foundation will host the event, which will be a fundraiser for a planned pedestrian and bicycle path that will connect Rotary Park with the Ozaukee Interurban Trail.
The program will occur just this year and more details will be announced in the coming months.