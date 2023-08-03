MEQUON — There is something for everyone’s palate at this year’s Jewish Food Festival held from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at Mequon’s Rotary Park, 4100 Highland Road. In its fifth year, the two-day festival hosted by The Peltz Center for Jewish Life will feature an array of traditional Jewish dishes from pastrami sandwiches and matzah ball soup to sweet treats like rugelach and babka.
New this year will be an interactive Shtetl experience, where attendees can step into a meticulously crafted old-world European Jewish village from yesteryear that includes workshops, activities and immersive displays, according to the festival’s press release. Those can learn how to write Hebrew letters with a quill on parchment, experience the art of Sabbath candle-making, practice challah braiding and much more.
In addition to the culinary and cultural experiences, the festival is a celebration of community, as it provides an opportunity for friends, neighbors, and fellow food enthusiasts to connect.
“We're thrilled to continue the Jewish Food Festival in Mequon and showcase the diverse flavors and traditions of Jewish cuisine,” Organizer Rabbi Moshe Luchins said.
Many of the festival’s foods stemmed from the “Taste of Kosher” tables that Luchins and his wife, Sheina, hosted at local grocery stores. Kosher is the term to describe food that follows the strict dietary standards of traditional Jewish law, according to Luchins.
When store patrons began asking where they could purchase the traditional foods, the couple thought combining the Milwaukee festival tradition with the requests for traditional foods would make for a fun and delicious experience, and the Jewish Food Festival was born.
The first festival and its estimated 80-person volunteer staff saw 3,500 people come through the gates. This year, 7,000 guests are expected.
“We continue to be amazed and motivated by the increasing reception and genuine excitement generated by the Jewish Food Festival. It is on a scale that we did not anticipate when creating this event,” Luchins added.
Building on the success of the festival and continued interest and demand for Kosher food, the Deli On Crown opened in 2022, allowing kosher deli cravings to be satisfied all year round in a modern deli experience.
Admission for the Jewish Food Festival is free. Full details, including the menu, order information and scheduled entertainment can be found at www.jewishfoodmequon.com. Proceeds from the event will fund the community outreach programs of the Peltz Center for Jewish Life, a division of Lubavitch of Wisconsin.