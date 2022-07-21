Assault arrest uncovers Grafton drug house

GRAFTON — Grafton police want to hear from any underage girls who may have been victimized by a man they say has been forcing girls to have sex in exchange for drugs.
Police were first led to the home in the 1100 block of Ninth Avenue on Monday, when a 17-year-old girl and her mother came into the police station to say the girl was sexually assaulted the day before by Jimmie Oliver, 60.
According to the criminal complaint filed against Oliver in Ozaukee County Circuit Court Wednesday, the girl actually went back to the home on Monday to obtain evidence — two photos of Oliver sitting without clothes — to show to police.
Oliver has been charged with first degree sexual assault, second degree recklessly endangering safety, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession with intent to deliver cocaine. He is being held in the Ozaukee County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. According to the complaint, the girl said she met Oliver through a friend and that she had been purchasing drugs from him since she was 16. She was unable to estimate how many times she had purchased cocaine from him, but guessed that it was about 40 times.
“She stated that while Oliver would take money for the drugs he would prefer to exchange them for sexual favors,” the complaint said.
She estimated that she had about eight sexual encounters with him, but none seemingly went as far as Sunday.
According to the complaint, she went to Oliver’s home Sunday morning to buy cocaine. Oliver asked her to perform a sex act, but when she said “no,” he became angry, grabbed a knife and held it to the left side of her neck.”
She took a picture of the injury. A Grafton detective could see in the picture a distinct red line on the left side of her neck, consistent with what would be caused by a knife being pressed against it, the complaint said.
The complaint said that Oliver then held her arms and forcibly raped the girl.
She later consented to a sexual assault exam and was transported to Aurora Medical Center Washington County, where the sexual assault exam was completed.
The girl told police that Oliver is a drug dealer who only sells drugs to young girls. She identified a number of girls by name that had obtained drugs from Oliver at the residence.
The girls said “that Oliver has hurt all the girls that he sells drugs to, and ‘does stuff to us,’' according to the complaint.
Grafton police, with assistance from the Ozaukee County Special Response Team, executed a search warrant of the house Monday and found a nylon lunch box on the bedroom floor near the nightstand.
Inside was a sandwich bag filled with buds of what police believe was marijuana, as well as a small scale, cash wrapped with a rubber band and another clear baggy filled with individually wrapped portions of marijuana and other suspected drugs, according to the criminal complaint.
Police also found a drug ledger, a handgun with an additional magazine and ammunition, individually wrapped baggies of white powder police believe are powdered cocaine and crack cocaine and more money secured in a rubber band, according to the complaint.
“Based on the quantity of controlled substances, the manner in which they were packaged, the currency found and the manner in which it was secured, together with the notebook or ledger, complainant believes these drugs were being held for further distribution as opposed to personal use,” the complaint said.
The complaint said that Oliver has worked at the Grafton McDonalds near the Interstate 43 and the Cousin’s Subs in Grafton “It takes a great amount of courage for a survivor to come forward and share their story,” said Grafton Police Assistant Chief Emmett Grissom. “You’re not alone. We are here to listen and will seek justice by conducting a thorough investigation.”
Reid Otto, who lives a block from the home, said his wife alerted him that there were a lot of police cars on the next block down. He walked down to the house, where other people were standing and watching as law enforcement officers went in and out of the house collecting evidence.
Otto said that he learned that Oliver has lived in the upstairs unit of the home for about three years and recently had a roommate move in.
Otto said there was a murder across the street from his former home in Tennessee and a major drug bust near his current home in Grafton about two years ago.
“I’m just glad my stepdaughter stays inside all of the time,” Otto said.
Based upon the Grafton Police Criminal Investigations Division’s work, the department believes there may be more persons who have been assaulted by Oliver, according to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon.
They are encouraged “to tell their story” by contacting Detective Dustin Cline at 262-375-5320 ext. 819 or Detective Justin Gehm 262-375-5320 ext. 815.