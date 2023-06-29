OZAUKEE COUNTY –— Both candidates for the upcoming Assembly District 24 special election say they would have voted for Wisconsin Act 12.
Republican Paul Melotik of Grafton and Democrat Bob Tatterson of Mequon will be on a special July 18 ballot to replace former State Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, who won a special election in April to replace former State Sen. Alberta Darling.
The district, which was redrawn following the 2020 Census, includes Germantown, parts of Menomonee Falls, Grafton, Mequon and Cedarburg.
Through his XPonential Ventures LLC, Tatterson advises and invests in Wisconsin-based innovative business startups. He also serves on several nonprofit boards and advisory council Melotik is a small business owner who has run multiple businesses and is part owner of Fire Ridge Golf Course in Grafton. He also serves on the Ozaukee County Board and the Grafton Town Board.
Wisconsin Act 12, passed by both chambers of the state Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers, has financial implications across the board for communities, schools, taxpayers and shoppers.
It eliminates the personal property tax, provides hundreds of millions of dollars more in funding for local municipalities and schools, limits the levy on tax incremental financing districts, adjusts police and fire funding and much more. In a tax incremental financing district, funds that would typically go to local taxing jurisdictions go toward development within the district for a set number of years.
Melotik said there are many items in the bill that he supports. Specifically:
- The repeal of personal property tax, which is a tax on the equipment inside of a business, though there were numerous exemptions.
“Pro-business/progrowth,” Melotik said.
- “The over $1 billion in spendable resources for schools. Increases funding for School Choice.”
- “Large increases in support for our local communities.”
- “Promotes public safety: prohibits local government from defunding police and returns law enforcement officials to MPS.”
- “Reins in powers of public health officials to close businesses.”
According to the new rules, local health officers can only mandate closing a business for up to 30 days in order to control an outbreak or epidemic of communicable disease. One extension of 30 days is allowed if the governing body approves. Public health departments may not prescribe “essential” or “non-essential” businesses.
“Generally I don’t support raising taxes, but giving the authority for a sales tax increase will enable the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County the ability to address some of their serious financial issues,” Melotik said of the provision that allows the city and county of Milwaukee a tax increase, with 2/3rd support from their elected boards.
Tatterson said he would have “enthusiastically” voted for Act 12, though he didn’t love everything included in the package. He was happy to see support from both parties at the state level, something that should occur much more often, he said.
“The people of Wisconsin elected a divided government, we need more compromise and less ‘my way or the highway’ legislating to serve our residents,” he said.
Tatterson said the bill is a positive step forward in support of schools, police, fire and other emergency services in our communities.
“As a former volunteer firefighter, I know how critical it is for local governments to be properly funded as it allows our essential services to maintain fast response times,” Tatterson said.
He also likes the increased funding for local government operations.
“This bill goes a long way to solve the kitchen table issues we all care about,” he said.
Tatterson said the bill does not go far enough, though, in funding local governments. Adjusted for inflation, local governments are receiving less aid under the law than they were in the year 2000, he said.
“We need to increase funding so the municipal services that we all utilize, including police and fire services, are fully funded and these services are not effectively cut,” Tatterson said. “Our friends, families, and loved ones’ health and safety in our communities depend on effective municipal services.
Another matter that still has to come before state leaders during the budget process is a request for state funding to make improvements to the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium, American Family Field. Evers has included nearly $300 million for such improvements in his proposed budget.
Both District 24 candidates say they have not made a decision yet whether they would support such funding.
Tatterson said the team is certainly a financial and entertainment asset for the communication.
“I support the negotiations that are underway with regard to stadium improvements, however, I believe there needs to be more transparency,” he said. “I haven't made up my mind on this issue but look forward to carefully listening to all sides of this debate.”
Melotik, too, wants more financial information and to review all of the options, he said, adding that he supports keeping the Brewers in Milwaukee.
“Just recently, after so many years, we finally sunset the five-county stadium sales tax. It was thought that this tax money collected over all those years was going to put the Stadium Board on good financial footing,” Melotik said. “So, I'm undecided at this point.”