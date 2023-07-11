GRAFTON — Radio-control model airplanes will take to the skies as AstroWings holds its 34th annual RC Fly-in and Swap Meet in Grafton Saturday.
The event will take place at 1866 N. Port Washington Road in Grafton. Gates open at 7 a.m., with open flying beginning at 9 a.m. The pilots’ raffle drawing will be held at 3 p.m.
The public is invited to come out to the site as scale planes, jets, warbirds, aerobatics, helicopters and more show off during the event.
“We’ll have all kinds of planes flying,” said Club President Kevin Brice, “and some of the best RC pilots. Last year we had a 212cc 20HP gas-engine bi-plane.”
Brice said there will be a variety of aircrafts, from small electric planes to some 33%-of-full-scale larger gas-powered planes, some with more than a 100-inch wingspan. Pilots come from all over the state and Illinois. Trophies will be awarded to the pilots in multiple classes.
Activities throughout the day will include an RC pilots’ raffle, cash raffles, a swap meet, concessions and more. A Freewing F9F-8 Cougar Super Scale 80 mm EDF will be raffled during the event.
Boy Scouts from Troop 840 in Grafton will be parking cars and preparing and serving food.
“We support Boy Scouting,” Brice said. “It allows them a chance to earn some money.”
Sponsors of this year’s event include Port Washington State Bank, Nate’s Landscaping in Belgium and Digital Edge. The club thanks We Energies for allowing them to use the utility’s site. This is an Academy of Model Aeronautics-sanctioned event. Registration and AMA membership is required to fly. The rain date will be Sunday.
The club will be offering free RC flying lessons at noon Sunday. Those interested can sign up at Saturday’s Fly-in.
For more information about the event, visit Astrowings.com.