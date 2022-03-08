GRAFTON - The Grafton Police Department is investigating an attempted home invasion at an apartment building in the 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, looking for three men after an incident last week.
The police responded to the apartment building at 11:19 p.m. Thursday, after Grafton citizens called in reports of three men armed with claw hammers forcing entry to the secure rear apartment building door, according to a department press release. Two of the men were wearing black ski masks, and one was wearing a red ski mask.
According to information released by the Grafton Police Department, a tenant of the building saw the three suspects enter the building by breaking a window next to the rear building door; that tenant returned to his apartment and called police when the suspects moved toward him.
The three men attempted to enter the tenant’s apartment at that time, but fled the building and left the area in a dark-colored sedan before the police arrived. When police got on scene, they established a perimeter and searched the building and immediate area.
Police Department information stated they received additional 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area, but no evidence of gunfire was discovered during the search and investigation. A motorcycle in the apartment building’s parking lot was discovered with substantial damage by a blunt object.
“The owner of the damaged motorcycle has intermittently resided in the apartment the suspects attempted to enter. It is believed the actors were targeting this individual,” according to a GPD press release.
The Grafton Police Department is encouraging anyone who was in the area when the incident occurred, observed any people or vehicles they found suspicious in the area or have additional information about the incident to share that information with the department. Grafton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division can be contacted at 262-375-5320, or people can submit an anonymous tip through TIP411 by texting 847411 with the tip and the keyword OZSO.
The Grafton Police Department’s Public Information Officer Patrick Brock said no additional information about the incident will be shared at this time, as it is still actively under investigation.