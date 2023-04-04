Gregg Bach

MEQUON — Three years after just three votes gave incumbent District 5 Alderman Mark Gierl the edge over challenger Gregg Bach, the two are matched up again on the April 4 ballot.

Bach received 481 votes or 54.8% while Gierl received 397 votes or 45.2%.

Results are unofficial until canvassed.

Votes# of votes% of votes
Gregg Bach48154.8%
Mark Gierl39745.2%
Write-ins00%
Total Votes878 
   

1 of 1 units reported (100%)

