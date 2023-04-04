MEQUON — Three years after just three votes gave incumbent District 5 Alderman Mark Gierl the edge over challenger Gregg Bach, the two are matched up again on the April 4 ballot.
Bach received 481 votes or 54.8% while Gierl received 397 votes or 45.2%.
Read more in Thursday's print edition of the News Graphic.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Gregg Bach
|481
|54.8%
|Mark Gierl
|397
|45.2%
|Write-ins
|0
|0%
|Total Votes
|878
1 of 1 units reported (100%)
For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.