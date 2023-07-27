BELGIUM — Harrington Beach State Park will host Nature Detectives from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the park, 531 Highway D, Belgium.
The cost is free, but a State Park vehicle admission sticker is required.
The Wisconsin Explorer program will ask participants to complete several engaging nature activities in one of the age-appropriate books — ages 3 to 5, 6 to 8 and 9 and older — to earn a patch.
The program includes a hike, a craft and help from master naturalist Tom Lentz.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/FriendsOfHarringBeachStatePark.