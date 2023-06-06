CEDARBURG - Katie Pape of Bellabrations is asking the public to help her collect items for fun kits for children celebrating their birthdays at Children’s Wisconsin.
Bellabrations, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit, was created by Pape in honor of her daughter Bella, who had a rare genetic disorder called Kabuki syndrome and had been in and out of Children's Wisconsin for most of her life. Pape would try to make her daughter's stay at the hospital fun by creating themed days.
Bella died Feb. 14, 2022 at the age of 13 after complications from COVID-19.
Bella would be 15 years old Friday. To celebrate Bella’s heavenly birthday, Pape has planned to create 15 different themed birthday kits for transplant floor patients and 15 kits for the PICU at Children’s Wisconsin.
While Pape is purchasing a lot of items from Dollar Tree, she created an Amazon wishlist to get more items. She is trying to include the following in each kit: a banner or backdrop, matching plates and napkins, photo props, cupcake toppers and DoorDash gift cards, so the parents can have cupcakes delivered.
To view the Amazon wishlist, visit bit.ly/3CaqXJZ. Pape is hoping to deliver the kits on Friday.