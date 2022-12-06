Bellebrations virtual auction to raise money in memory of Bella Pape

CEDARBURG - A thing to remember during the holiday season is that in the end, it’s more important to give than receive. Those looking to give back can participate in Bellabrations’ holiday virtual auction from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday to raise funds to help make children’s long stays at Children’s Wisconsin more enjoyable.
Bellabrations, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was created by Katie Pape in honor of her daughter Bella, who had a rare genetic disorder called Kabuki syndrome and had been in and out of Children’s Wisconsin for most of her life. Pape would try to make her daughter’s stay at the hospital fun by creating themed days.
Pape soon developed Bellabrations to provide holiday kits for other children who have frequent and long stays at the hospital so they could have some fun. Kits include decorations, coordinating activities, comfort items and fun accessories for both the family and medical team to wear.
“When these amazingly resilient kiddos are stuck in a hospital room, sometimes with very little daylight for literally months, it is so incredibly tough to keep your spirits up!” Pape said. “But I can’t even tell you what a difference it makes to try to transform the hospital into a more homey, fun place!”
Bella was also very involved with Bellabrations and loved planning. Pape said her daughter found a way to celebrate each day and make it a party.
Bella died Feb. 14, 2022 at the age of 13 after complications from COVID-19.
Pape said the holidays have been very tough for her and her family to go through this year without Bella, so she has kept herself busy by forming an auction fundraiser in her daughter’s memory. Individuals can also just make a monetary donation. All donations and auction proceeds will go directly to creating more kits for children at Children’s Wisconsin.
Pape said she believes that having those themed days really helped Bella because it gave her something to look forward to.
“If I can help do that for other families, then I can’t think of a better way to honor Bella and her amazing, giving spirit!” Pape said.
Many of the auction items were donated by local businesses. Some items include a two-night getaway for up to 10 people at Camp Wandawega, a private session with Santa Claus, dining experiences and gift cards to local restaurants, handmade holiday gifts and more.
Pape’s goal is to raise $5,000 so she can expand and reach more children at Children’s Wisconsin.
“After the holidays, the hospital gets very depleted from prizes and things for the kids, so this is a crucial time,” Pape said.
The auction is available at https://auctria.events/Bellabrations. For more information about Bellabrations, visit www.facebook.com/bellabrationsnonprofit.