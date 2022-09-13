Best Dam Blues Festival returns to Thiensville for second year

MEQUON - The soulful sounds of the blues will return to Thiensville Village Park this weekend for the second annual Best Dam Blues Fest.
Presented by the Thiensville Business Association, the two-day outdoor music festival will feature some of the best and loved blues bands from all over the country. The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
“The first one was fantastic, so we’re really excited and hoping for a great time this year,” Thiensville Business Association Executive Director Rob Kos said. “We were easily around 2,000 people last year, and now moving to Friday night and all day Saturday this year, we’re excited to build upon the numbers.”
Perhaps the biggest change from last year’s, however, is the addition of several bands outside the Midwest.
“Last year we sort of curated the bands, and since the festival did so well, the artists among the blues community were excited and it was possible for us to expand our reach and get even bigger bands,” Kos said.
The cheel co-owner Jesse Daily is also thrilled to see the growth taking place in Thiensville thanks to festivals like this one.
“Thiensville is fast becoming the place ‘to see the blues’ with venues like the cheel, the baaree and now Village Park,” Daily said. “It's become a destination for many.”
In addition to great music, the festival will include food trucks, beverages, raffles, merchandise, craft vendors and more.
Here is the full schedule for the bands:
Tax-Air River Stage:
Friday
- 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Reverend Raven & The Chain Smokin' Altar Boys with Westside Andy
- 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.: The Cashbox
- 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: The Ivy Ford & Stephen Hull Experience
Saturday
- 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Billy Flynn's Blues Review with Willie Buck & Milwaukee Slim
- 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Jamiah Rogers Band
- 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: The Bel Airs
- 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band
- 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.: The Jim Liban Harmonica Blast feat. Omar Coleman, Matthew Skoller, Steve Bell & The Blues Disciples
The Baaree/Cheel Pavilion Stage:
Friday
- 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.: Mighty Miss Erica & The Sound Production
Saturday
- 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Cameron Webb & The Marke Blues Band
“We’re fortunate for our sponsors and the public to be able to put on this event,” Kos added.
Proceeds from the festival will benefit Village Park Re-Imagined, the Thiensville Fire Department, Wisconsin Blues Hall of Fame and the Thiensville Business Association. Admission to the festival is free.
To learn more, visit https://bestdambluesfest.com.