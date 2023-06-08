GRAFTON — A free Bike Safety Day will be held Saturday at John Long Middle School, 700 Hickory St., Grafton. Ozaukee County children who will be in grades 5K through sixth in the fall of this year are invited to learn skills to be safe while riding around town.
This Bike Safety Day is an Eagle Scout project organized by Jacob Butler, a local Boy Scout from Troop 840 in Grafton.
The bike safety day will begin at 9 a.m., with a new group beginning every five minutes until 11 a.m. Parents/ guardians should remain with their children. The safety day will include a free helmet (while supplies last), a helmet fitting station courtesy of Aurora Medical Center, ABC bike safety checks with help from Cedar Creek Outdoors, a bicycle skills course with stations designed by the Wisconsin Bike Fed, bike games and free giveaways.
People registering through the Sign Up Genius website at https://tinyurl.com/4dcb84f3 will be given priority in completing the course. Walk-ins will be accepted only if space allows. Participants should allow approximately one hour to complete the skills course.
The Grafton Police Department will also be on hand to help with bike helmet fitting.